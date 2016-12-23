Police clueless in Mehrauli wine shop manager’s murder

Two days after government wine shop manager Brij Bhushan, 43, was shot and stabbed by a group of unidentified men, near his house in south Delhi’s Rajpur Khurd Extension, the Delhi Police officials were clueless about the identity of the killers and the motive behind the murder.

Police have found an eyewitness and taking his help to prepare sketches of the suspect. The dramatic crime was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene.

Investigators are suspecting the role of contract killers behind Bhushan’s murder. They said they have reasons to believe that it was a planned murder as the assailants were waiting for Bhushan’s arrival in the lane for more than an hour. Bhushan was driving his Wagon R car when he was first attacked with a knife and then shot twice. Police said Bhushan was a contractual employee with Delhi tourism and transport development corporation (DTTDC).

In the five-minute long video footage, it was evident that the assailants had strategically parked their Santro car in the lane in such a way that Bhushan’s car can be easily blocked. The fact that the attackers were carrying weapons in their vehicle hinted that they had come with a plan to kill. The police are looking into Bhushan’s life to know if he was having any personal or professional enmity.

Read: DTTDC wine shop manager shot dead, stabbed in Mehrauli

Senior police officers claimed that they have some leads in the case which they were working upon to establish the identity of the attackers. “We have some specific leads into the case. Several teams have been formed to probe the case from different angles. We are yet to establish the identity of the killers. The case will be solved soon,” said Chinmoy Biswal, additional deputy commissioner of police (south).

In the video footage, a senior police officer said, a group of men could be seen following Bhushan’s Wagon R car in their Santro car. The assailants force Bhushan to stop his car and break the windowpane of driver’s side. Then the criminals open the door of Bhushan’s car. “At this time, one of them stabbed Bhushan,” a police officer said.

“The CCTV footage also shows Bhushan trying to come out of his car. As he opens the door, the two men repeatedly slam the door against him to ensure that he is not able to escape,” said the officer, adding that the assailants fired two bullets at Bhushan while fleeing in the car after. Bhushan fell inside the car.

The crime came to light around 11 pm when a passerby found Bhushan lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the road in Rajpur Khurd Extension area. The passerby called the police control room and informed them about the matter. A police team immediately rushed Bhushan to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment early Wednesday morning.