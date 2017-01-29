Police trace owner of killer Audi in Ghaziabad, no liquor bottles found in car

The Audi Q7 SUV that hit an auto and killed four people on Hindon canal road on Saturday morning was on its way back from Delhi and was headed towards Olive County high rise in Ghaziabad.

The police have traced the owner of the car— which bears a Delhi registration number — as one Manish Rawat, who reportedly stays in a rented flat in Olive County high rise. Rawat, a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, has been missing since the incident. The flat was also found to be locked by a police team.

According to the police, Rawat had purchased the car from some person in Gurgaon. He had also taken a flat on rent on the ninth floor in Olive County and had been living there for the past one and a half months.

“We have got hold of Rawat’s rent agreement and are in touch with the agent who facilitated the hiring of the Olive County flat on rent,” a police source said.

The police are also not clear as to who was driving the car during the time of the accident.

“We got in touch with doctor Rawat and asked him to join the probe. He assured us of joining the investigations and disconnected the call. We have visited the flat 4-5 times since but it was found to be locked. Rawat has stopped taking our calls ever since,” the source said.

Four people, including a Noida techie, were killed when a speeding Audi collided head-on with their autorickshaw in Ghaziabad a little after midnight on Friday.

The auto was destroyed. All its occupants were killed in the accident on the Hindon canal road near Indirapuram’s Gaur Green Avenue high-rise on Saturday at 12.15 am.

Yajuvendra Singh Sengar (40), his cousin Vishal Singh (25) and their family friend Rinku Yadav (38), an HCL Noida employee, were all from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Police identified the auto driver by his first name, Sanjeev (25). Following the incident police lodged an FIR against unidentified people at Indirapuram police station.

“The owner of the car should be able to tell us about the vehicle’s occupants that night. Our investigation in this regard is on. Eyewitnesses at the accident site have told us that there were two people in the car who fled after the incident,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, circle officer (Indirapuram).

“Now, we are trying to contact him through some of his relatives,” Yadav added.

The police have recovered a medical book titled Traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, an MRI report and a mouth freshener from the car. No bottles of liquor, suggesting drunken driving, was found, said police.