Popular DU colleges question NAAC parameters

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) scores have brought cheer to some Delhi University (DU) colleges. But the popular ones are unhappy and have questioned the parameters used to derive the scores.

Principals and teachers of some of the popular DU colleges said the same set of yardsticks cannot be used for colleges having different profiles.

“A liberal art college like ours will not have as many journals and publications like a science college. With similar parameters, parity cannot be achieved among colleges,” said Babli Moitra Saraf, principal IP College.

IP College is one of the most sought after Delhi University colleges. IP managed an A grade, though it scored lower than colleges like Kirori Mal and SGTB Khalsa.

Among other colleges, it is the score of St Stephen’s and Sri Venkateswara College that has taken everyone by surprise. St Stephen’s has a score of 3.21 and Sri Venkateswara has managed a score of 3.16.

“We are very unhappy with the scores. All of us are shocked. It is a known fact that Sri Venkateswara has the brightest scholars and these scores have left people confused,” said P Hemalatha Reddy, principal of the college.

The teachers of the college too said that the scores seemed unfair because the college had a star status from the department of biotechnology.

“There are just about 10 institutions in the country that have star status from department of biotechnology. The star status is given by a task force consisting of senior professors. So this NAAC score is very difficult to digest,” said a teacher of the college.

The administration of St. Stephen’s College did not want to comment about the NAAC scores.

Other colleges, such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which has the highest score in DU with an A+ grade, too said the parameters are not justified.

“Research, consultancy and extension is one of the NAAC parameters in which we have scored less. In our university, consultancy is not allowed so how can colleges be evaluated on that. So the score parameters are a problem,” said RP Rustagi, SRCC principal.

Students on the other hand say that the scores will not at all affect the college standing.

“Irrespective of the score, names like St Stephen’s will always remain. We don’t know what UGC might do with the scores, but when it comes to popular choice nothing will change,” said a second year student of St Stephen’s.