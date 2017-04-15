Posing as cops, ‘Irani’ gang that cheated elderly women, stole jewellery busted

A notorious gang whose members had their roots in Iran and used their well-built personalities to look convincing as policemen and cheat people across Delhi and NCR has been busted in South Delhi’s Bhogal area.

Four members of the gang has been arrested.

Since January 2015, the ‘Irani gang’ as it is known cheated at least 100 people in Delhi and NCR, said Vijay Kumar, DCP (West). Since their arrest on Friday, the police have already linked them to 38 cases registered in west Delhi.

Several such gangs whose members have their origin in Iran operate across India are wanted by police of multiple states. They allegedly live on fake identities and despite their biggest bastion in Mumbai, the gangs have spread their wings across the country, police said.

Members of this gang carry fake identity cards of police officers, CBI officials and crime reporters. Though they have multiple tricks up their sleeve, the most common modus operandi is to pose as policemen and look out for aged women decked in jewellery.

In Delhi, their team would comprise fraudsters posing as an SHO, a sub-inspector, a constable and one man as a vulnerable commoner. Those impersonating as police would don either safari suits or police uniforms.

“The men posing as sub-inspector and constable stop their victim and weave a story about a major robbery having taken place in the area. They advise their target to wrap all their jewellery in a handkerchief to keep it safe,” said the DCP.

Read more

To come across as genuine policemen, the cheats would allegedly take their target to another member of the gang standing some distance away and posing as an SHO.

The ‘SHO’ would help the victim wrap the jewellery but would actually use the opportunity to swap the original jewellery with fake ones. When the victim returned home and unwrapped the handkerchief, she would realise that she was duped.

Police said they had been working to nab this gang for weeks and had deployed sources in Bhogal where its members were suspected to be living.

On Friday afternoon, a police team raided the locality and surrounded the suspects. But the commotion and the narrow lanes allowed a few suspects to flee even as police caught four others.

Elaborating on their origin, the DCP said the ancestors of the accused were brought to India from Persia by Golconda kings who appointed them as their personal bodyguards.

Back then, their physique and valour made them the most sought after warriors, but over the last decade, many of them have begun using their physique to impersonate as policemen and dupe people.