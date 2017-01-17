Protest in JNU over ABVP-organised Kashmir event

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday witnessed protests against an ABVP-organised event on Kashmir, which the Left-backed students’ union claimed saw the presence of members of organisations allegedly involved in the killings of rationalists.

The JNUSU objected to speakers such as Tapan Ghosh of the Hindu Samhati and Abhay Vartak from the Sanathan Sanstha at the event, however, ABVP said the allegations against the said outfits are “baseless”.

During the event, ‘Ek Bharat Abhiyan, Kashmir ki Aur’, a resolution was passed which urges upon the Union government to accept January 19 as National Holocaust day to mark the eviction of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir.

“How can a university allow members of organisations, involved in caste and communal riots and the assassination of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar to address a seminar on its premises?” JNUSU president Mohit Pandey asked.

Refuting the allegations, an ABVP member said, “Probe has found no evidence in these claims.”