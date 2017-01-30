Pune murder shakes up Delhi’s working women

The murder of 25-year-old software engineer, K Rasila Raju, in her office in Pune, has left women employees in the Capital feeling unsafe. “We need more support so that we can work without being worried,” says Tarab Ishrat, 30, who often works late night and travels from Greater Noida to her home in Okhla.

For Parinita Samanta, 25, a hotel manager, the news has come as a shock. “It’s demotivating to read about such an incident. We as young professionals spend a lot of time in office and it’s one place where we feel safe.” Some feel that the office timing for women ought to be changed.

“Till a month back I was one of the only two women on the late night shift. I felt uncomfortable and asked for my work shift to be changed. Thank God I did, because after this incident my parents would not have let me work late nights,” says Suruchi Juneja*, 28, who works in an MNC in Noida.

*Name changed on request