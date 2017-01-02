Race for nursery seats begins in 1400 Delhi schools, parents on their toes

The race for securing a nursery seat in around 1,400 private schools of the city begins on Monday.

The admission for 285 other private schools — like Vasant Valley and Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, among others — located on government land will be held separately, for which the administration will issue a separate set of guidelines.

According to officials, the admissions in these 285 schools will take place through the neighbourhood/distance criteria as mentioned in their allotment letter.

However, the idea of separate rules/schedule for some schools have put parents in a fix and left them worried.

“I had initially decided that on Monday I will take a day off and apply for all the schools. But now with a separate schedule in the offing, I am thinking of applying when all the guidelines are out,” said Ramakant Sharma, a resident of Mayur Vihar in east Delhi.

Parents also said that they were hoping that the government announced the schedule for 285 schools early.

“We have decided the schedule and guidelines for these 285 schools. As soon as the Lieutenant Governor gives his nod for the same, we will release them,” said an official at the directorate of education (DOE).

Sources said former L-G Najeeb Jung resigning all of a sudden had also added to the delay in announcing the new guidelines. Delhi’s new L-G Anil Baijal took oath of office on Saturday.

For 1,400 schools of the capital, the admission process will begin from today (Monday), 8am.

Each school has their criteria uploaded on their website, a copy of which will also be available in the school notice board.

In most schools, distance will be the criteria for which maximum points have been allotted. Other criteria includes — first girl child, sibling, alumni and single parent. One hundred points is divided among these criterions.

Most schools accept online forms but there are some where physical forms will be accepted. Some schools may even ask parents to submit filled registration forms along with required documents at the school counters.

The documents required are proof of residence such as ration card, voter card, domicile certificate, phone bill, electricity bill and Aadhaar card. For sibling criteria a copy of fee/bill of the 2016-17 academic year will be required. In the alumni category, a copy of pass certificate of classes 10 and 12 will be required.

As per government schedule the last date for filling admission forms is January 23. The first selection list will be notified in the month of February.

“I have prepared a diary with details of different schools I am applying to. There are around 20 schools I will be applying to. I hope there will not be any problem,” said Mahender Singh, a resident of GK-1 in south Delhi.

Schools, too, suggested that parents didn’t panic as there was a lot of time for submission of application forms.

“Parents should prepare well before applying. There is no need to panic and once selected they should not delay and take admission,” said a principal of a renowned school in south Delhi.

