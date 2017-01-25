Radiant Rashtrapati Bhavan puts Delhi in Republic Day mood

As the country is set to celebrate the 68th Republic Day, Raisina Hill, the seat of government, bears a resplendent look. Traditionally the area, that includes North Block, South Block, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rajpath is decorated with lights to mark the day. The official celebration of Republic Day spans over four days. It is marked by illumination of Raisina Hill area, address by the President, parade past the India Gate and the Beating Retreat ceremony. This year, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, is the chief guest of the parade.

A view of the illuminated North Block (right) which primarily houses finance ministry and ministry of home affairs. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

A view of the South Block which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, ministry of defence and the ministry of external affairs. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)