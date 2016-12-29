 Rajiv Chowk Metro exits to be closed on Dec 31 evening, entry only from 2 gates | delhi | Hindustan Times
Rajiv Chowk Metro exits to be closed on Dec 31 evening, entry only from 2 gates

delhi Updated: Dec 29, 2016 18:49 IST
IANS
IANS
New Delhi
All exit gates of the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will be closed on the evening of December 31, 2016, as a part of security measures for New Year’s eve. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT File Photo)

Commuters will not be allowed to exit the Rajiv Chowk station after 9 pm on December 31, while entry will be confined to two gates, the Delhi Metro said on Thursday.

This decision has been taken to keep the revellers away and to maintain peace in the New Delhi district area on the New Year’s Eve, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Passengers will be allowed to enter the station from ‘F’ and ‘B’ gates after 9 pm.

The Connaught Place area in central Delhi is one of the favourite night-out haunts for city residents, and in particular, sees increased footfall during the holiday season. There is typically heavy police presence on the last day of the year to prevent any untoward incident considering the large crowds that gather.

