Rajouri mall suicide: Police questioning girl’s friend

Two days after a 19-year-old girl committed suicide at a west Delhi mall, police are still questioning her friend Manish Gupta, 19. Police had found a note inside a dustbin in the mall after the suicide, in which the woman had reportedly expressed her unhappiness over being ‘dejected by her family and not being loved even she was a kid.’ Police said they are questioning Gupta because Shubhangni’s parents have alleged that Gupta tortured her physically and mentally because of which she took the extreme step of ending her life.

Manish, however, has denied the allegations and blamed Shubhangni’s parents for her death instead.

On Thursday, he told HT that he was worried about losing his job. “I was supposed to join back work on Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, Shubhangni jumped off the third floor of the mall. Ever since her suicide, I have been not found time to inform anyone at work. I have lost Shubhangni and also my job,” said Manish.

Police said Shubhangni’s body was handed over to his family members on Thursday after a post-mortem examination. Doctors told police that the girl had sustained severe injuries on her head and stomach.

Gupta, the only son of his parents, lives in Nawada where his father runs a sweet shop.