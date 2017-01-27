Range Rover crashes into Uber cab, driver of SUV held

A 48-year-old Uber car driver and two passengers were injured when a speeding Range Rover SUV rammed their taxi at Majnu ka Tilla in north Delhi’s Civil Lines early Friday morning. While the occupants of the Uber cab escaped with minor injuries, the rear portion of the cab was badly damaged due the impact of the hit. The cab driver fell unconscious for almost 10 minutes due to the impact.

Police said the driver of the Range Rover bearing a registration number of Chandigarh was under the influence of alcohol. The driver, identified as Sandeep Kumar, was caught by locals as he tried to flee the accident spot, leaving his vehicle behind. Another occupant of the SUV, however, managed to flee.

The accident was the second such accident involving Uber cab and high-end cars in the past five days. On Sunday night, 32-year-old Uber driver Nazrul Islam, lost his life after a speeding BMW being driven by a 24-year-old MNC employee Shoaib Kohli crashed into his Uber cab from behind near IIT hostel in South Delhi. The impact of the hit was so powerful that Islam’s WagonR was thrown 50 metres away, killing him on the spot.

In the latest accident, a senior police officer said, the Uber taxi was stationed on the roadside near the Majnu ka Tilla bus stop when the Range Rover crashed into it around 1 am. The impact of the hit damaged the rear portion of the cab. “Cab driver Ashok Kumar fell unconscious and suffered minor injuries. The two passengers seated on the rear seat were also hurt,” said the officer.

The arrested driver and injured people were taken to Aruna Asaf Ali hospital from where they were discharged after preliminary medical attention.

“The errant driver’s medical examination confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the accident,” added the officer. A case was registered and driver Sandeep Kumar was arrested. He was later bailed out as the sections of IPC under which he was booked were bailable. The vehicles were impounded.

Speaking to HT over the phone, the Uber driver alleged that the owner of the Range Rover arrived at the police station after the accident and pressurized him to withdraw the case. “The SUV owner told me that using his money power he and his driver will easily get away with all the charges,” said Ashok Kumar.