Report on dip in corruption shows people’s level of satisfaction with AAP: Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that a drastic reduction in the number of corruption complaints against the Delhi government indicates that the “level of satisfaction” with the AAP has risen among the people.

Sisodia was reacting to news reports that quoted the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report tabled in Parliament that said that corruption complaints against the departments of Delhi government reduced substantially in 2016 as compared to the previous year.

“Our party had come riding on the plank of anti-corruption. There is zero tolerance against corruption. The CVC report reflects the truth. There has been a dramatic reduction in the number of complaints of around 81 per cent between 2015 and 2016. It shows the level of satisfaction among people,” Sisodia told reporters at a press conference.

The annual CVC report said the number of complaints against those under government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has declined with a total of 969 received last year as against 5,139 in 2015.

Sisodia said that while they still receive complaints of corruption at the lower level, the corruption cases have reduced due to the zero tolerance against corruption at the top echelons of the government and it has had its effect further down. “We have shown the door to even ministers in the last two years,” he added.

To a specific question as to why the Rajouri Garden poll results did not reflect the “satisfaction” among the people, Sisodia repeated the party’s line on the result, saying the loss was mainly due to anger of people over sitting MLA Jarnail Singh quitting to contest polls in Punjab.