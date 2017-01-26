Republic Day: Delhi govt’s education tableau, students’ performances steal the show

Delhi’s AAP government chose to highlight its strides in the field of education by modelling its Republic Day tableau on this theme. Also, the performance of Delhi students at Rajpath remained the crowd’s favourites.

Delhi’s mobile tableau featured model government schools, the parent-teacher meetings, classrooms, chemistry laboratories, and above all, happy students.

The Jantar Mantar and the Ludlow Castle also made cameo appearances.

The tableau highlighted various initiatives that the Arvind Kejriwal government has taken in the field of education.

Earlier this month, there had been rumours that a panel headed by defence secretary G Mohan Kumar rejected the tableau citing how it would violate poll codes ahead of assembly elections in Punjab and Goa, as well as the Delhi municipal elections. This was immediately rubbished by Delhi culture minister Kapil Mishra, who confirmed that Delhi would return to the Parade Grounds on Rajpath after three years.

The Delhi tableau held its own among the camel-riding Border Security Force personnels, jogging black cat commandos from the National Security Guards, and state tableaux from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife were seen cheering as the elaborate tableau passed by.

The Delhi students too impressed the crowd with their graceful performances. Great rounds of applause followed dance performances by students from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chirag Dilli and Mount Abu Public School. When girls from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya performed, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia rose to his feet to encourage them with a standing ovation.

Powerful performances of students from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pitampura, Delhi, also swept the crowd off their feet. Their performance that praised Indian flag and the opportunities afforded to Indian citizens under its shade invoked enthusiastic responses from the audience. They ended their dance by flashing flags of green, white and saffron, at which point the crowd erupted into thunderous applause.

“Children almost always steal the show. I have attended the parade many times. They put in so much effort into their performances, you can tell,” said Arun Kumar, a visitor at the parade this year.

