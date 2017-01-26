Republic Day: Delhi Police secure roads, metro transit, borders on check

The Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements for a smooth Republic Day, for the security as well as convenience of the people.

Deependra Pathak, joint commissioner of police and chief spokesperson of Delhi Police, said, “The Delhi Police have made suitable arrangements for Republic Day. Keeping in view all the aspects of security, the Delhi Police have made adequate arrangements as the place of venue as well as the entire city.”

“Based on the inputs from security agencies, the Delhi Police have also strengthened its vigilance across the city,” he added.

Traffic

For smooth conduct of Republic Day Parade, the Delhi Traffic Police have shut down specific roads.

As the parade will begin at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort Grounds, traffic from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on Rajpath will been closed till the parade is over.

Besides, cross traffic on Rajpath has been restricted from 11pm on Wednesday night at Rafi Marg, Janpath,Man Singh Road till the parade is over. The Tilak Marg will also be closed for traffic from 10 am.

Delhi Metro

The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations is closed till 12.30pm. Central Secretariat Metro station will only be used for interchange of passengers.

On Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations, the entry and exit will remain closed from 8.45 am to 12.30 pm.

Parkings at Vaishali and Kaushambi metro stations, which were closed at 2pm on Wednesday, will open after culmination of Republic Day parade.

ITO Metro station on Violet Line (ITO-Escorts Mujesar) will remain closed between 9.30 am and 12 pm on Republic Day, and trains along this route will terminate at Mandi House during that period.

Security at UP-Delhi border

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to cross the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border from Wednesday midnight while others going to and coming from Delhi will be thoroughly checked, police said.

The police will also check hotels in the vicinity randomly and verify identity of the guests in them.