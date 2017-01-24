Republic Day: DU’s Hansraj College to hoist 207-feet high tricolour

Delhi University’s Hansraj College will hoist a monumental flag on its campus, almost a year after central university vice-chancellors decided to fly the Tricolour atop a 207-feet mast in all their premises to evoke nationalistic sentiments on campuses.

“Hansraj College will become the first DU college to hoist a monumental flag on Wednesday,” principal Rama Sharma said.

According to the Flag Foundation of India, DU is the first public university in India to get a monumental flagpole, said Shahnawaz Khan, CEO of Flag Foundation of India.

Last year in February, HRD Minister Smriti Irani chaired a meeting of around 39 vice-chancellors of central universities and decided that all universities will hoist national flag atop a 207-feet mast.

The meeting was called in the wake of the suicide of Rohith Vemula in Hyderabad, which had triggered a nationwide outcry over alleged social discrimination on campus.

The decision came against the backdrop of a controversy over an event in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.

“The flagpole has been installed at Delhi University’s Hansraj college. It is similar to the one installed in Connaught Place’s Central Park,” Khan said.

The flag will be hoisted by Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament and President, Flag Foundation of India.