Republic Day: Here are the roads you must avoid in Delhi

Motorists travelling to areas in and around India Gate areas will be compelled to take alternate routes from Wednesday noon until Thursday noon in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Delhi Traffic Police have banned movement of vehicles from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on Rajpath from 3 pm on Wednesday until the parade gets over the day.

No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Wednesday until the end of parade.

More importantly, the entire C-Hexagon of India Gate will be out of bounds for vehicles beginning 2 am on Thursday until the parade crosses Tilak Marg. This restriction is expected to be in place until about 11:30 am on Republic Day.

Delhi Police’s traffic advisory map for Republic Day (Graphic: Delhi Police )

Vehicular movement on Tilak Marg will be curtailed from 10 am on Thursday until the parade crosses the area.

Hence, even at the busy ITO intersection, the Delhi Gate and beyond will traffic be permitted only depending on the movement of the parade, said a senior traffic police officer.

Motorists are also advised to keep away from the areas bounded by the T-Point of South Avenue, Tyag Raj Marg, K Kamraj Marg, Sunheri Masjid Maulana Azad Road, roundabout of Man Singh Road, the Akbar Road between Man Singh Road and C-Hexagon, the C-Hexagon between Akbar Road and Ashok Road.

Also, the routes on Ashok Road up to the roundabout of Jaswant Singh Road, Dr. Rajender Prasad Road, Red Cross Road, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Road, Rakab Ganj Road, Pandit Pant Marg and the Church Road will remain out of bounds.

Police said these routes will be restricted and only vehicles with ‘Control and Duty’ labels will be permitted to ply here from 11 pm on Wednesday until the end of the function.

Though police have arranged for alternative routes and enough traffic personnel will be deployed to guide the motorists, these restrictions are expected to cause major traffic jams in the area on Wednesday.

The situation is expected to be better on Thursday as there is lesser vehicular movement on Republic Day because of the national holiday.