Republic Day: Intel says terrorists may use security forces’ uniform, launch air attack

Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital on Wednesday, with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Securitymen are on alert after inputs that terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air.

Special arrangements have been made at the Rajpath where President Pranab Mukherjee -- the supreme commander of the armed forces -- will be witnessing the military might.

The central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

The police are using anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Security personnel will also be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. Cameras have been installed and control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras, the officer said.

The advisory that has been issued to security agencies states that “it is imperative for the security forces to be familiar with the range of threats for devising appropriate counter means” since the use of conventional weapons by the terrorist and criminal groups is a part of an ongoing process to develop new techniques and tactics.

Security forces have also been asked to ensure that proper frisking and checking of police personnel and other personnel is carried out since there is a possibility that terrorists may disguise themselves as security personnel.

According to the advisory, “terrorists may use uniform of security forces for fidayeen attack” and there should be adequate arrangements made for identification and frisking of personnel who are part of the celebrations.

Security agencies have also been warned that extremists are planning a 9/11-style of attacks using aeroplanes carrying personnel and weapons on board.

No landing or take-off of any commercial flight will be allowed from the Delhi airport between 10.35am and 12.15pm on January 26.

