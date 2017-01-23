Republic Day parade diversions may hit traffic in central Delhi

Commuters in central Delhi could face trouble on Monday as several arterial roads have been barricaded for the ongoing dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade which started at 9:50am.

Though the rehearsal is expected to end by noon, the roads close to Rajpath will remain closed till 1pm.

Many roads leading to India Gate have also been barricaded and deployment of security personnel across the Capital has been increased. All offices in the vicinity of Rajpath will also remain closed till 1pm.

Read more

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on Rajpath was closed at 6.30am and no traffic will be allowed till the parade rehearsal is over for the day. Traffic will also not be allowed at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road today till 1pm.

The commuters can take the Metro, which will remain functional. However, the police said that boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will not be permitted from 5am to noon and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45am. to noon on Monday. Tableaux of 17 states and six ministries and departments will be included in the Republic Day parade this year.

Read more