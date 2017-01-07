Retired army man shoots at drunk son four times in Gurgaon

A retired army official shot and critically injured his 24-year-old drunk son after a tiff with the latter over his alcoholism at his house in Patel Nagar on Friday night.

A heated argument turned violent when Jagdeesh Yadav (57) shot his son, Mordhwaj Yadav, four times with his licensed revolver at 10.30 pm.

Police reached the spot at 11 pm, Civil Lines station officiating SHO inspector Jaipal said. “The victim was shifted to a private hospital where his condition is said to be stable. A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder),” he said.

Mordhwaj, a lawyer at the Gurgaon district court, came to his house drunk and started fighting with his mother and sister, police said. He allegedly snatched his father’s revolver, but the family members managed to reclaim it from him.

In the melee, Mordhwaj slapped his father twice. “The infuriated father shot him once, and later pumped in three more bullets,” said Jaipal. Jagdeesh, who retired as Havaldar and runs a business, is since missing.

Meanwhile, neighbours said the nuisance created by Mordhwaj deeply perturbed Jagdeesh. Mordhwaj allegedly drank alcohol daily and created a ruckus in the area.

“The victim, despite being from a good family, caused frequent trouble as he entered into fights with neighbours, which forced his father to intervene and beg for forgiveness. His father was frustrated and that could have led to the shooting,” said a neighbour, who claims to have been harassed by the victim.