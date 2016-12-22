Revamp drive on Netaji Subhash Marg to begin from Monday

Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday directed the civic agencies to conduct an anti-encroachment and cleanliness drive at the busy Netaji Subhash Marg (opposite Red Fort). A meeting, called at Lieutenant Governor Office to discuss the traffic congestion, was attended by the officials of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation, PWD and Traffic Police. These agencies will run the drive together from Monday to revamp the area.

Netaji Subhash Marg is an important stretch that leads to Red Fort and the Walled City. Thousands of tourists take the stretch every day to reach the historic monument. But due to heavy congestion and encroachment around the site they end up wasting time.

During the meeting with L-G Najeeb Jung, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) consultant shared the plan for beautification of stretch from Daryaganj traffic signal to Lothian Bridge in Old Delhi. “However, the L-G was more concerned about traffic mismanagement on this stretch. He directed the agencies to decongest the stretch first. We appreciate his timely decision as the beautification work will not survive unless the stretch is made hassle free. Moreover, this is the main stretch which leads to walled city,” said Faizi O hasmi, managing director, SRDC.

According to North Corporation officials, staff will be engaged from Monday to begin the cleanliness and anti-encroachment drive from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate. “We will take strict action against the people encroaching on pavement and footpaths. Simultaneously beautification work will be carried on green patches along this stretch such as Tikona Park,” said a senior official from North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Delhi Traffic Police and Public Works Departments will work in co-ordination with each other for installation of signages.

“We will also ensure proper functioning of traffic signals. To decongest the road we will also take action against the vehicles parked on roadsides and non parking zones,” said Garima Bhatnagar, joint commissioner of traffic police.

Sources said another meeting will be called after few weeks to review the action taken by agencies. “Afterwards beautification work will start by SRDC,” said a senior official.

Last month, the SRDC had agreed to beautify part of Netaji Subhash Marg from Daryaganj signal to Lothian Bridge in Old Delhi.

As per the project, the pavements on both sides on the road opposite Red Fort will be spruced up with display panels showcasing the history of Shahjahanabad and with food plazas, street furniture, walkways, space for vendors and dedicated lanes for non-motorised vehicles.

Also, there is plan to stop the entry of non-destined vehicles. One-way traffic arrangement will be put in place for vehicles going to Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk area. make the stretch one way on this road.