Sanskriti, CRPF school may reserve 60% nursery seats under public servant quota

The Delhi government has proposed a special exemption to let two private schools continue reserving 60% of their nursery seats for children of public servants, suggesting they be kept out of a new rule mandating distance as the only yardstick for admission.

According to sources, the exemption proposal — sent to lieutenant governor Anil Baijjal for approval — has been mooted for Sanskriti School and CRPF Public School, which reserve seats for children of central government employees and CRPF personnel respectively.

“This matter has been discussed but we are yet to get a formal word from the government”, said Abha Sehgal, principal, Sanskriti School, which is run by a society formed by the wives of the civil servants.

Sanskriti and CRPF Public schools are among 298 institutions running on Delhi Development Authority land. They will need to prioritise nursery admissions on the basis of how close a child lives.

Guidelines for the process are being drawn up, and admissions to these schools have been embargoed till the process is complete.

According to the proposal, however, Sanskriti and CRPF Public schools will need to follow the distance criteria for admission to the 15 general category seats.

The matter was first raised in a meeting between the government and school heads on December 5 and a proposal was sent to the then L-G, Najeeb Jung, on December 20.

“Schools set up for specific category establishments such as defence forces/ paramilitary forces etc shall have the right to reserve seats for admissions for the wards of specific government servants. The extent of seats reserved shall be notified in the notice boards and website,” the minutes of the meeting said. “The remaining seats, if any, shall be filled on the basis of neighbourhood limit fixed by the school”.

It was discussed again on Wednesday when the directorate of education met representatives of eight schools to discuss their concerns about the new policy.

“The file is with the new L-G now. We have also received a query on this from the L-G office,” said a government official.

In June 2015, the Delhi High Court quashed Sanskriti school’s 60% reservation for children of civil servants. The school moved the Supreme Court and as an interim measure, the court allowed the reservation to continue.

“The entire purpose of establishing a school will be defeated if we have to conduct admission under the neighbourhood/distance criteria. The school was established for CRPF cadets and if the government enforces this rule, they will lose out,” Meenu Tiwari, principal, CRPF Public School, said