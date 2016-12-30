School bus helper held for molesting 4-yr-old in Delhi

A school bus helper has been arrested for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area.

Police said a case was registered only after the girl’s mother informed about the incident on Wednesday.

“A pre-nursery student of a private school was molested by a school bus helper. A case of molestation was registered on Wednesday. The accused was arrested within a few hours,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Jatin Narwal.

Police officials said that the girl’s mother noticed that her daughter was unusually quiet since the last few days and decided to ask her what had happened. She said that her daughter broke down and told her that the accused, who was a helper in the school bus in which she commuted in to and fro from school, used to touch her inappropriately. She said that the man used to threaten her that he will start doing this every day if she tells anyone about the incident.

The girl’s mother immediately told the police about the incident and a case was registered at the Sarai Rohilla police station.

“A team was formed to nab Subhajeet, a resident of Wazirpur. He was arrested from his house,” said Narwal.

Narwal further added that the girl has been medically examined and counselled. Police officials said that they are probing into whether the man has previously been involved in any such case.

.