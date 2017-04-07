Class 2 student molested by guard in west Delhi school

A Class 2 student of a private school was allegedly molested in the premises by a security guard in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Thursday. The crime took place during school hours.

A similar incident was reported in the school in September last year in which a security guard was arrested, police said.

The six-year-old girl was coming out of the washroom when the guard allegedly misbehaved with her and molested her. When she screamed for help, the guard shut her mouth with his hand and threatened to kill her.

According to the officer, the girl got admission in the school under economic weaker section (EWS) category. Her father works with a private company.

A case under the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act and Indian penal code (IPC) was registered against an unknown person at the Vikaspuri police station.

Senior police officer said they were yet to identify the suspect. They said the girl had not been able to identify the culprit even though all the guards and other staff of the school underwent an identification parade before her.

“The CCTV camera installed in the corridor did have any footage related to the incident. We scanned the footage but did not see any staff or man going towards the bathroom outside which the schoolgirl was molested,” said a senior investigating officer.

Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (west), confirmed that a case was registered on the complaint of the schoolgirl’s mother lodged at the police station in the evening. In the complaint, the woman said that her daughter was upset and traumatized when she returned from school.

“When the mother asked about the reason, the girl told her that she was molested by guard uncle in the school when she was coming out of the bathroom. We have registered a case and are probing it. The girl has not been able to identify the suspect,” said the officer.