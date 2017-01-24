Giant LED screens to display information at south Delhi civic body offices

To publicise the development work it has undertaken, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved a proposal to install big LED screens at its four zonal offices.

The first screen will be installed at the west zone’s office in Rajouri Garden. The SDMC has approved the tender and cleared the work order for this zone. The screen will be installed in 20 days. The second screen will be installed at the south zone office in Green Park by February end.

The screens will be 20 feet long and 10 feet wide, and each of them will cost ₹30 lakhs to the corporation.

“Besides highlighting the projects taken up by the SDMC in the recent past, especially under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, it will also display proceedings of the entire day carried out at the zonal offices. Also, the future action plan and status of prominent projects will also be showcased here,” said senior official, Information & Technology department, SDMC.

Read: Eye on MCD polls in Delhi, AAP govt extends power and water subsidy in Delhi

The screen in west zone will be made operational on the day of the inauguration of the zonal office. According to SDMC officials, the construction work in the building is complete.

“Though the project for construction of zonal office at Delhi Development Authority’s land in Rajouri Garden was floated in 2010 but due to paucity of funds and no assistance from state government it could not be taken up,” said Shyam Sharma, Mayor, SDMC.

“Later in 2013, work started at slow speed and finally the place is ready to operate,” said Sharma.

The corporation will also invite open tenders from advertisers interested in advertising on these screens. It will help the SDMC to generate additional revenue.

“There is also plan to display the token numbers of applicants whose application for booking community halls/barat ghars get approved and complaints received from residents on screen. These will appear in a corner of the screen and thus save people the bother of standing in queues,” Sharma said.