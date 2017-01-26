Security breach in Delhi Metro: Woman held after pistol found inside music system packaging

A country-made pistol was found concealed in a music system being carried by a woman at Chandni Chowk metro station on the eve of Republic Day celebrations, police said.

Given the sensitive timing of the recovery, the woman was interrogated for long hours by a joint team of CISF and the Delhi Police’s special cell, but the source of the weapon remained unknown.

The woman has told the investigators that she purchased the music system from a roadside vendor in Tis Hazari area, but was unaware of the presence of the weapon inside the system.

Though police have registered a case under the Arms Act in this connection, investigators said the woman’s interrogation has revealed she may actually have been unaware about the contents of the music system.

However, the seller of the music system remained untraced till late Thursday. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area from where the system was purchased is being scanned for clues.

“The weapon was detected by some CISF personnel when a bag containing the music system was being passed through the X-ray machine. On detecting something suspicious inside the music system, it was opened to reveal a pistol,” said a police officer.

The CISF personnel immediately alerted their superiors who in turn roped in the Delhi Police. A team from special cell too joined the interrogation of the woman who was accompanied by another person.

The woman is a resident of North Delhi’s Mukundpur area and has claimed that she was visiting the area to buy some books for one of her relatives.

