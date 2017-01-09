Security guard stabbed to death in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri by unidentified men on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Shankar Sah, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. Police said Sah was stabbed once in the chest with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident took place around 7 am, when Sah was on way to his work place. He worked as a security guard in a five-star hotel in Mianwali Nagar.

Police said passersby spotted Sah lying in a pool of blood near Chander Vihar drain and informed them.

A police team rushed to the spot and shifted him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Sah’s body was sent for postmortem and reports are yet to come. However, a case of murder has been registered at Vikas Puri police station and investigations have been initiated.

Police said Sah lived in a slum with his wife and two kids and worked at the hotel since November. His family members denied that Sah had personal enmity with anyone, police said.

Sah was on a cycle and police suspect he may have been attacked by some in a bid to rob money. Sah came to Delhi two years ago with his family and a younger brother. Earlier, he worked as a labourer in an industrial unit.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vijay Kumar said, “A case of murder has been registered and we are investigating the matter. Yet we have no leads as to why the security guard was stabbed to death”.