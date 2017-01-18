Senior BJP leader hints at differences in Delhi unit after Manoj Tiwari rejigged team ahead of MCD polls

Senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju has hinted at differences in the party unit in Delhi following a rejig in the team.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari reshuffled his team with the announcement of 35 office bearers on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming civic polls.The 35 members will be part of the executive committee, which oversees the party’s functioning. Prominent among those is former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Shazia Ilmi who was made vice president.

Addressing a meeting of the Delhi unit’s executive committee at a chaupal in Mukhmelpur village in Outer Delhi, Jaju said BJP national president Amit Shah has expressed his displeasure over ‘differences’ in the Delhi BJP leadership.

Jaju is the national vice president of the party.

Read: Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? Aam Aadmi Party rubbishes report

Addressing the members of Delhi unit, Jaju said Shah conveyed his displeasure on the sidelines of the induction ceremony of senior Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari. A senior party leader, who attended the meet, said, “Amit Shahji has asked him (Jaju) to bring the leadership together and resolve the differences,” he said.

Sources said there is disagreement between Tiwari and Jaju, who is also party incharge of Delhi unit, over appointment of 35 office bearers. “Tiwari wanted some of his close associates to be made office bearers. However, they were not considered,” said a party insider.

This became obvious on Tuesday when Tiwari announced the appointments of Rajkumar Ballan as Mayur Vihar district incharge and Anil Gupta as incharge of the Shahdara district.

This was the first meet of the executive panel after Tiwari took charge of the party in the national capital. A prominent leader of outer Delhi present on the occasion also questioned inclusion of four leaders from Karol Bagh district in the new team announced on Sunday.