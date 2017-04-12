Sexual harassment case against ScoopWhoop’s co-founder Suparn Pandey

A former female employee of ScoopWhoop has filed a case of sexual harassment against the co-founder of the Delhi-based media and news portal, Suparn Pandey, the second such complaint to hit a start-up in recent days.

The complaint filed at Vasant Kunj (South) police station on March 28, accuses Pandey of touching the woman inappropriately and sending her suggestive videos.

Confirming the complaint, additional deputy commissioner of police (South) Chinmoy Biswal said a case under IPC sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered.

“We are probing the allegations,” Biswal said, adding no arrests had been made.

The woman who was with ScoopWhoop for two years alleged that Pandey would comment on her sexual orientation, send her lewd videos and even touch her inappropriately.

Read more

She also accused two other ScoopWhoop colleagues of abetting the harassment and trying to hush-up the matter.

Pandey has not yet responded to HT’s calls and messages.

In late March an FIR was registered against Arunabh Kumar, CEO of the digital entertainment start-up The Viral Fever, after a woman accused him of molestation.

A woman detailed the sexual harassment she faced while working for Kumar in an anonymous blog post. Soon after, other women came forward with similar accusations. It is unclear on which woman’s complaint the FIR has been filed.