Slow start to Rajouri Garden bypoll; 22% turnout till 1 pm

Voting for west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden assembly constituency took to a slow start as 11.02% turnout was registered at polling stations till 11 am on Sunday.

The Election Commission said by 1 pm, 22% of the voters had exercised their franchise.

At a booth in J block, only seven people voted till 9 am, after which the EVM malfunctioned. It was replaced and the voting resumed.

A polling booth in Cambridge School recorded 80 voters out of the 1,000 registered till 11.30 am.

Raju Singh, a resident of the area, said, “Since it is a Sunday, people will come in the late afternoon. Also, the focus is now on (municipal) corporation elections.”

The segment fell vacant after AAP MLA Jarnail Singh quit to contest from Lambi assembly constituency in Punjab against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal.

Ravinder Ghai, who was among the first few people to cast his vote, said, “It seems politicians have forgotten this area in terms of development. There is traffic problem all through the day.”

The AAP has fielded Harjeet Singh from the seat while the Congress is going with Meenakshi Chandela and BJP-Akali Dal combine named former Shiromani Akali Dal legislator MS Sirsa.

Viren Singh, a resident of Khyala, is hoping the bypoll will bring some development and political stability in the area.

“The AAP legislator left midway. There has hardly been any development here. When it rains, there is knee-deep water here,” he said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Ajay Maken, who is also a resident of the area, was among the first few voters to turn up at the polling station. “The competition here and at the corporation election is mainly between Congress and BJP. This election is a referendum of works done by AAP in past two years,” he told HT.

Maken, a former MLA from this constituency, said Congress will make a comeback by winning this election.

Meanwhile, some people in the area were not even aware of assembly bypoll being held and confused it with municipal corporation polls, scheduled for April 23.

“The elections for the corporations are later this month. Why are people casting the vote now?” asked Swapnil Pradhan, a resident and morning walker.

The Election Commission has constituted 166 polling booths across 35 locations in this west Delhi assembly segment where 1,67,991 voters are registered. Officials said VVPAT-enabled EVMs are being used in all polling booths. Of 116 polling stations, four model booths have been set up at a local government school.

The Rajouri Garden assembly seat, dominated by Sikhs and Punjabis, is a mix of resettlement colonies in Raghubir Nagar, unauthorised colonies, middle-class neighbourhoods in Tagore Garden, upscale Rajouri Garden, and Khyala, a village.

SAD-BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won the seat in 2013. However, in 2015, Jarnail Singh defeated Sirsa by 10,036 votes.

In a departure from the past, Sirsa is contesting on BJP’s symbol this time.

The bypoll is a litmus test for the AAP to gauge its popularity in the city. On the other hand, a positive outcome for the Congress will ensure the grand old party its only seat in the Delhi Assembly.

A BJP victory will give a fillip to the party, which is on an electoral surge in other states but is facing anti-incumbency in municipalities in which it is in power. The saffron party has three MLAs in the Delhi Assembly.