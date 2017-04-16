Solar panel registrations begin in Delhi but applying remains a challenge

Registrations to get solar panels installed on your rooftops are now open.

The Delhi government has started accepting applications from domestic consumers and institutions in the social sector for registration of solar panels.

“A resident can visit our Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Management (EE&REM) Centre page in the Delhi government website for registration. Scanned copies of the filled forms should be sent by email or in person,” an official said.

HT, however, later figured out that the government had failed to mention any email id where the filled applications could be mailed.

The only other option people have now is to visit the power department’s office in Delhi secretariat, a move most residents would like to avoid given the Capital’s scorching heat.

Government officials claimed that they had already received a few applications, but refused to divulge an exact number. When asked why the process is not online, they said “it was under process.” Through this, the Delhi government plans to get solar panels with a capacity of up to 75 MW installed in the residential sector and on buildings run by trusts.

The move will help households avail 30% subsidy offered by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) and also prevent dubious vendors from hawking substandard solar panels in the capital.

The list of empanelled vendors shall be displayed on Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Management website by mid April 2017.

“Registered applicants will be informed about a list of empanelled companies on the e-mail id provided by them. List of registered applicants will also be shared with the empanelled vendors who may contact the applicants for solar PV installations,” another official said.

Under the scheme, people who wish to install solar panels of 1-5KW will have to invest only between Rs 70,000 and Rs 2 lakh. The price would go down once they start generating power, with consumers getting an additional generation-based incentive of R 2 per KW of solar power for a period of three years.

