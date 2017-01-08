Soon, passenger information system at Delhi’s railway stations on smartphones

Rail passengers will be able to monitor the arrival and departure of trains on their smartphones and tablets at five major stations in the national capital.

The facility will be provided at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Sarai Rohilla and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations as the passenger information system at these stations will be synced with the free WiFi hot spots at these stations.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at making the passenger information system more passenger-friendly. The facility will start by March.

Once in place, the passengers will also be able to access entertainment TV channels through the system on their phones free of cost, officials said.

With trains often running behind schedule, especially during the winter due to fog, the initiative would come in handy in spending waiting time at the stations. An average of 50 trains to and from Delhi run late on foggy days.

“These days most passengers carry smartphones. The idea is to make to ensure that people do not have to line up at inquiry counters, or run to the inquiry screens for information. Once passengers log in through the free wifi hotspots, they will be able to access data of the passenger information screens live,” divisional railway manager (Delhi), Arun Arora, told HT.

The average daily footfall of passengers at five major stations in city is estimated to be about 1.5 million. Officials said railway is also in the process of providing ‘high speed’ internet at New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations.