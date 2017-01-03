South Delhi to get signal-free access to Meerut Expressway

Commuters from south Delhi may get signal-free access to the under construction Delhi-Meerut Expressway as the government has tweaked the proposal for a flyover near Indraprastha Park giving it an additional loop towards NH 24. While the expressway is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to 45 minutes from the present three hours, the Indraprastha Park flyover will save another 10 minutes.

The flyover had been initially planned by the Public Works Department (PWD) to provide quick access to those headed towards Pragati Maidan and ITO from Ashram. “We already have a carriageway in operation which benefits those going from north to south Delhi. The flyover near Indraprastha Park was initially being planned parallel to it for the traffic coming from the other side,” a senior PWD official said.

However, after the announcement of the expressway, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) also wanted to build a flyover at the same spot. Last week, chief secretary MM Kutty held a meeting with both the agencies and asked them to sort out the issue. “The solution is to build the flyover with a loop towards NH 24. Now, commuters coming from Ashram side will take the flyover at Sarai Kale Khan and then the proposed flyover in front of Indraprastha Park. This flyover will be for people going straight towards north Delhi and for those wanting to take NH 24 or Meerut Expressway,” the official added.

Sources said the flyover will be constructed by NHAI and is likely to be completed in three years. The construction on 74-km-long Delhi-Dasna-Meerut 14-lane expressway has started. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31, 2015 had unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to be built at a cost of ₹7,566 crore. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be an access-controlled highway. Nearly, 31 traffic signals have been removed from the stretch.