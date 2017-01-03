Speed restriction throws Metro trains on Blue Line off schedule

Tuesday morning brought inconvenience for Metro commuters on certain routes. Trains were halted for longer than their average stoppage time on the Blue Line due to technical snag leading to delays and rush.

Trains halted for more than 10 minutes at every station between Vaishali and Yamuna Bank as well as Uttam Nagar till Mandi House.

“I boarded a Metro from Uttam Nagar. It usually takes 45 minutes to reach Barakhamba but as the train was stopping for so long, I reached Barakhamba half an hour late. It was very crowded inside the train and there was hardly any place to stand,” said a commuter.

Announcements were being made about the delay to inform the commuters. “A speed restriction of 20kmph has been imposed from 11.20am between Pragati Maidan and Mandi House Metro Stations on up line towards Dwarka for attending to Over Head Electrification problem in this section. We will intimate once this restriction is removed,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

However, passengers said that this is nothing new. Similar incident was reported on Monday when trains were delayed near Yamuna Bank station.