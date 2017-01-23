BMW accident: 24-year-old MNC employee arrested in Delhi

Nearly 14 hours after a speeding BMW rammed an Uber cab in south Delhi leaving its driver dead, the police arrested the 24-year-old who was allegedly at the wheel and had fled the spot after the accident. The accused, Shoaib Kohli, is a resident of Panchsheel Park and works as a food analyst at a multinational company in Gurgaon.

Kohli was reportedly on his way to Vasant Vihar when he lost control of his car near Munirka and rammed into the WagonR ahead of him. (Sushil Kumar / HT PHOTO)

Kohli was reportedly on his way to Vasant Vihar when he lost control of his car near Munirka and rammed into the WagonR car ahead of him. According to the police, he was driving the car registered in Chandigarh in his mother’s name. Kohli’s father worked with a leading private hospital in the administration department and is now retired.

According to eyewitnesses, the WagonR flung in the air and skid for at least 50 metres after landing on the road. The cab driver, Nazrul Islam, who was from West Bengal, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

“We have arrested the driver and will soon produce him in the court. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered against the driver of the BMW,” Ishwar Singh, DCP (South), said.

Locals, who witnessed the accident, called it “horrific”.

“I was walking by the road when I saw a BMW zooming past. Within seconds, there was a loud noise, like that of a blast. I saw that the BMW had hit the WagonR ahead of it. The WagonR flung and its rear part was crunched. The locals gathered in no time and made the PCR call,” he said. The police received the call at 11.30pm.

