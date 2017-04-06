Speeding Mercedes hits biker in Delhi, owner surrenders after CCTV clip out

The owner of the Mercedes car that had hit a biker in Civil Lines area of north Delhi on Tuesday night, surrendered to the police on Wednesday evening. The Mercedes owner Manish Jain had sped away after the accident but was forced to surrender after CCTV footage of the accident emerged and police started narrowing down on white Mercedes Hatchback owners.

The accident had left 22-year-old biker, Trinesh Kumar Kaim, with severe injuries on the face. Kaim is admitted in Lok Nayak Hospital, but is out of danger, said police.

The Mercedes owner Manish Jain, 55, is a computer books publisher in Daryaganj and lives with his family in Civil Lines. “Jain has told us that he was scared of the consequences after hitting the biker while taking a sharp U-turn near Civil Lines metro station. So, he drove away from the accident spot,” Jatin Narwal, DCP (North), told HT.

Following the accident on Tuesday, the police had started investigation into who all owned a white Mercedes Hatchback to nail the accused. “The car owner got to know about the police probe and realised he would be caught sooner or later,” said Narwal.

In addition, the police also landed CCTV footage of the car during their probe, making it difficult for Jain to continue in hiding. On Wednesday evening, Jain visited the police and confessed to being involved in the accident, the DCP said.

His damaged car was thereafter seized. Since the police had already registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt, Jain was arrested late Wednesday night. He was later released on bail.

The accident happened a year after a 32-year-old business consultant, Sidharth Sharma, was killed by a speeding Mercedes car in Civil Lines.

Kaim, the victim in the latest accident, lives with his parents in Mori Gate area and is pursuing an undergraduate course. He was returning to his home on a Yamaha motorcycle after meeting his friend in Derawal Nagar when the accident happened near Civil Lines metro station around 10.45pm.

The allegedly speeding Mercedes car that was arriving from IP College side took a U-turn at a traffic signal, its left side hitting Kaim’s motorcycle. Kaim fell off his motorcycle even as the Mercedes sped away towards under Hill Road.

Kaim and his friend who was accompanying him on another motorcycle could not note down the car’s registration number, but had informed police immediately about the accident.

The police had begun their probe with only information that the car was a white Mercedes hatchback.