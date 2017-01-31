Students ‘disrupt’ Delhi JNU meeting on new admission policy

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is deliberating to modify its admission policy to adopt an 80:20 formula in which entrance exam will account for 80% weighting, while viva-voce will account for 20%.

On Tuesday, JNU’s steering committee on admission met to discuss the changes in admission policy but was reportedly “violently disrupted” by some students. The meeting was adjourned.

JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said, “Some students violently disrupted meeting related to admission policy that was trying to address the concerns of student community in JNU. They scuffled with security guards and a glass door was broken.”

He tweeted, “By their violent behaviour, a group of about 50 JNU students are damaging the future of thousands of socially and economically poor students. Some students in JNU have been going against the JNU ethos of free and frank discussion and resorting to violent means to push their demands.”

Officials said the meeting was aimed at adopting an admission policy that would safeguard social justice and the progressive policy of JNU within the parameters of UGC regulations.

The move comes amid opposition from students and teachers after the university recently adopted a UGC notification that made entrance test as only “qualifying” and making interview as the criterion for final admission.

“The steering committee was discussing the possibility of bringing modification in our admission process within the parameters of UGC rules. Many constructive formulas were suggested. We even deliberated on adopting 80:20 formula for admission to research courses,” said an official, on condition of anonymity.

An official who attended the meeting said it was constructive and positive. “The political differences among various groups of students led to scuffles outside the venue and some of them broke the doors and made an attempt to barge into the venue,” he said.

However, JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Mohit Pandey, who is also a member of the committee, said, “Students were only protesting outside and nobody tried to barge in. The administration did not circulate agenda of the meeting beforehand. The issue of number of seats for admission was not even discussed.”

