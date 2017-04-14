Students’ union protests at JNU library renaming event

A ceremony to rename Jawaharlal Nehru University’s central library as Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library on his 126th birth anniversary on Friday was marked by protests by students led by the JNU students’ union

The protests erupted when a video message from human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar was being played.

The students were protesting “massive seat cuts” in research courses after adoption of a UGC gazette that caps the number of students a teacher can guide.

The students, who were holding a dharna outside, entered the library during the function.

The minister, in his video message, said education for students in universities was subsidised by poor people of the country and so students should aim to give back to society in whatever career they choose.

The speech of Milind Kamble, chairman, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, during the event was interrupted by students.

Read more

The union said the protest was against the pseudo appropriation of Ambedkar’s name.

“When the issue of social justice, lives and career of thousands of students are at stake because of the anti-student, anti-reservation UGC gazette, merely using names for appropriation only reflects the Sangh and the administration’s hypocrisy,” said JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty.

The union said Ambedkar’s dreams can be achieved through a sustained struggle for education, employment, equal rights and dignity.

The students said the minister did not turn for the event as he did not want to face questions from students.

Javadekar, as per an earlier poster of the event, was the chief guest of the event.

Officials however said Javadekar wasn’t supposed to visit the campus and he was to only address students through live video conferencing. Finally, a recorded message was played at the event.