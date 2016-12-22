‘Surprise, unceremonious exit’: Reactions to Delhi L-G Jung’s resignation

The resignation of Najeeb Jung as Lt Governor on Thursday caught Delhi’s political circles unawares with the Delhi chief minister terming it as “surprise”, Congress terming the exit “unceremonious” and the BJP claiming the L-G was “upset” with the AAP government.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted his reaction, saying Jung’s resignation is a surprise to him and wished him for his future endeavours.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, despite the “sweet bitter” experience, the AAP government and Jung did a good job in Delhi.

Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said he came to know of the L-G’s resignation through media.

“The L-G met me day before yesterday but he did not give any indication of submitting his resignation. Another meeting of mine with the L-G is scheduled for Friday (tomorrow)... I have come to know about his resignation only through media,” Mehrishi said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said a BJP delegation had met the L-G on Wednesday over delimitation of municipal wards when Jung had “expressed” his displeasure with the Kejriwal government.

“Even then (yesterday) he was upset with the AAP government stalling work. But we did not foresee this. He told us that he was going a week-long leave. Delhi needed him,” Gupta said.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken sought the response of the Centre over Jung’s “unceremonious exit” while party leader PC Chacko suggested the resignation might be due to BJP’s pressure.

“Was he removed to bring someone who is close to RSS? Was it done considering the upcoming municipal polls? Jung is an able administrator,” Maken told reporters.

“BJP never takes independent stand as far as the office of Governor is concerned and this is putting many a governors in difficulty. May be this is behind the resignation,” Chacko said.