Teen shoots friend in a fit of rage in Delhi’s Mundka village

A 19-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend, a minor boy, in a fit of rage after an argument broke out between them during a drinking session in West Delhi’s Mundka on Thursday night.

The teenager was apprehended early Friday morning. Police said he was planning to leave the city but was caught before he could flee.

He reportedly told police that his pistol accidentally went off and he did not kill his friend intentionally. Cops, however, said the teenager was trying to mislead them.

The deceased was identified as Siddhanth and he was shot at his home in Mundka village. His family members were present in the house when the firing took place, said police.

On Thursday night, Siddhanth had invited his 17-year-old friend for dinner at his home. The two were inside a room and consuming alcohol where they allegedly entered into an argument over an issue that is yet to be known.

Their argument escalated into a fight and before Siddhanth’s parents could intervene, the teenager allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Siddhanth in his head. Siddhanth collapsed on the floor after which the boy fled.

“Siddhanth was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the teenager. “We caught him while he was trying to flee the city,” the officer said adding the pistol belonged to the teenager’s uncle who reportedly has a criminal background.

Police said Siddhanth was a Class 12 student. His father owns several properties in the locality and earns money through rent. The apprehended boy was Siddhanth’s classmate, they said.