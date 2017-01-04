They could’ve sent him to jail, why did they kill him?, ask family of dead fruit vendor

The family members of Sompal, who allegedly died in police custody at the Adarsh Nagar police station, were planning to get him married at their hometown in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Sompal’s five brothers, two sisters and other relatives were looking for a suitable match for him. His uncle Govardhan claimed that they were talking to some families in Indore to fix a match.

“A few of them had already seen Sompal and agreed to accept him as their son-in-law. Sompal was the only one in his family who was unmarried. His five brothers and two sisters are all married,” said Govardhan.

Sompal’s family said his was a custodial death and demanded the toughest of the punishments for those responsible. They alleged that Sompal was first assaulted and then thrown from the terrace allegedly by the six policemen. His elder brother, Deena, claimed that the police initially mislead them by saying that Sompal was murdered by someone four days ago and his body was dumped behind the metro station.

“We did not contest the murder theory till we saw Sompal’s body before the autopsy at AIIMS,” said Deena.

“His head was smashed and face was swollen and had turned blue. Both his knees were broken. The injury marks confirmed that he was brutally assaulted. They should have sent him to jail, if he had committed a crime. Why did they kill him?,” added Deena.

Sompal lived with his old parents and was the sole bread earner. “We suspect foul play. Those who are responsible should be punished. After his death, there is no one to look after his old parents,” said Govardhan. The family members said that they have not received Sompal’s autopsy report yet.

Sompal was the youngest in the family. His seven siblings are married and have moved out to different places. His father, now 80, sell fruits for a living. “After learning about his death his father’s health deteriorated and his mother has refused to eat anything. I do not know if his parents will ever recover,” said Govardhan.

The family had shifted from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Azadpur Mandi over 30 years ago.