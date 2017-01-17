Delhi-Gurgaon weather: Fog returns, 27 trains delayed, flight operations not hit

Fog returned to Delhi and Gurgaon on Tuesday, bringing down visibility across the region and affected rail traffic in the national capital.

Airport authorities said flight operations remained unaffected but around 27 Delhi-bound trains were delayed and 7 rescheduled due to the foggy condition. Three trains were also cancelled on Tuesday.

Airport officials described visibility as “manageable” and said there was no impact on flight operations due to the weather conditions. General visibility was 100 metre (m) but Runway Visibility Range (RVR) ranged between 350 m and 800m.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility may improve in the national capital as the day progresses.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 8.9 degree Celsius and may rise up to 18 degree Celsius, according to the weather department. IMD had also predicted partly cloudy sky and shallow fog in the morning.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius, again below the average for this time of the season.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) also hovered around 300 in the “poor” category in the morning, according to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the data, the level of PM2.5 was very poor and dropped to 124 and the maximum value of PM10 was recorded at 257, which is termed as ‘poor’.

PM2.5 and PM10 are ultra-fine particles that are the dominant pollutants in Delhi. The acceptable levels of PM2.5 and PM10 are 60μg/m3 and 100μg/m3, respectively.

The AQI in areas like Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Colony, Siri Fort, Kashmere Gate, RK Puram and Chattarpur crossed 300 in the morning, as recorded by Hindustan Times’ real-time air quality tracking app. The level of air pollution in these areas have been called “severe,” and the air is deemed too dangerous to even breathe.

Chilly, windy morning

The sun was not visible till 9am in Gurgaon and a cold wave greeted the residents of the city.

Foggy condition prevailed in the morning making it a difficult for commuters as visibility remained a problem. Traffic on the expressway was affected as well. According to the Met department, dense fog will be around and motorists should take precaution while driving.

Bus services were also hit in the city. “The city buses which used to ply from Sector 57 in the morning were delayed by half an hour,” Joginder Singh, a resident of Sushant Lok-2, said.

Residents were waiting for Lohri to get a respite from the cold.

“We were told by our grandparents that after Lohri, we will get respite from the cold but it seems the chilly winds have increased after that. It is becoming very difficult to step out of the house in the morning,” Vanshika Singh, a resident of Sector 45, said.

People were seen enjoying the warmth of bonfires at various crossings. Tea vendors did a brisk business and it was the toughest for watchmen, milkmen, and schoolchildren.

According to the IMD, the region will witness moderate to dense fog in the morning throughout the week, and “cold wave” condition would prevail over the region for the next few days.

An official at IMD said the temperature will drop further as fresh western disturbance would affect the region by end of the week and will cast a cold spell.