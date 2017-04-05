Rain lashes Delhi, brings respite from scorching heat

Rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday evening, providing some respite to Delhiites from the scorching dry heat over the last few days.

While traces of rainfall were recorded in some parts of the city during the day, heavy showers were witnessed during the night, the weather department said.

Wisps of cloud had raised hopes of relief from the scorching dry heat in the city, where the mercury is threatening to breach the intimidating 40 degrees Celsius this early part of April.

The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered as official for the city, noted the maximum temperature settling at 36.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s normal, the Met department said. The minimum was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the season’s average.

The forecast for Wednesday was soothing, as the meteorological department predicted a thunderstorm or dust storm because of a western disturbance.

“The thunderstorms may trigger rain in a few places,” said a scientist with the weather forecasting centre.

Read more

The storms — even without the expected precipitation — are likely to keep the heat down over the next three days and provide temporary relief to the city.

Mercury was hovering around 39 degrees Celsius till Monday. It is likely to take a downward slide to around 32 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Nights would get cooler with the minimum temperature likely to drop to around 19 degrees Celsius.

“The thunderstorm would force cool winds from higher altitudes to blow in, thereby lowering the temperature drastically,” the scientist said.

Quite a number of places such as the Ridge area, Lodhi Road, KG Marg, Safdarjung and Palam received rain on Tuesday after the city woke up to hazy and windy morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the haze was because of a dust storm.

Winds blowing at 12 km per hour kicked up dust. The wind speed increased because of a western disturbance — a storm that brews in the Mediterranean Sea and brings rain-bearing clouds.

The dust, however, had little impact on the city’s notorious air quality.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said air quality was “moderate”. According to its health advisory, “air quality is acceptable; however, there may be a moderate health concern for people sensitive to air pollution”.

The heat will be back from Sunday. The weather office said the city is likely to experience above-normal temperatures on most days in April to June.

(With agency inputs)