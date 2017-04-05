Tihar jail inmates’ song Tinka Tinka Tihar makes it to Limca Book of Records

Tihar Jail inmates have entered the Limca Book of Records — once again — for singing Tinka Tinka Tihar, lyrics by Dr Vartika Nanda, who calls herself a prison activist. The first time Tinka Tinka Tihar made it to the record books was in 2015, for being the first book of its kind with poems by inmates..

The song is part of Nanda’s Tinka Tinka initiative, a project meant to transform inmates’ lives. She has also written Tinka Tinka Dasna and Tinka Tinka Agra.

The song for Tihar has been declared the theme song for the prison. In the audio-only version, released in 2013, the song was sung only by male inmates. The video version of 2015 had both male and female inmates as singers. The video has been produced by Lok Sabha TV. The video for Tinka Tinka Agra has also been shot and will be released soon. Nanda has plans to expand her project. “From Tihar, Dasna and Agra jails, this series is set to embark on a new journey,” she says. The activist will also have a new book out soon, titled Tinka Tinka Agra, which focusses on inmates serving life imprisonment in Agra jail.