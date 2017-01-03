Manoj Tiwari asks Kejriwal to work for Delhi’s development

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari has alleged that the AAP government had failed to provide adequate water supply and improve sanitation in several colonies of Delhi.

Tiwari has written to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to take immediate steps in this regard and check ground reality instead of resorting to accusatory politics.

“I have gone to villages and slums. The condition there is a matter of grave concern. The Delhi government seems to be clueless. They had promised free water and power on subsidised rates before the elections, but in reality, people are not getting enough water supply,” he said on Monday.

Tiwari had spent a night at a slum in Inderpuri on December 31. He listed the complaints made by the residents about the problems they were facing in the letter sent to Kejriwal.

“We are not asking for Kejriwal’s resignation, but just want him to face the ground realities and address them. I went to Inderpuri, where a community space has been lying locked up for the last two years. The toilets are dirty and clogged, the DJB water supply line has run dry and drains are in a bad shape at several places,” Tiwari alleged.

He said, “This government is about to complete two years in office, and Kejriwal, wherever he is travelling, Goa or Punjab, must at least go and see the condition of people in the city, who voted him to power, and especially take a look at the unauthorised colonies where people are living in a hell.”

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta also met newly appointed Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday seeking his intervention in the issue of delay in decision on delimitation of the municipal wards.