TMC MPs sit on dharna, cops close South Avenue

When 35 Trinamool Congress MPs sat on a dharna on Monday in a service lane in front of their own office, the Delhi Police barricaded a vital road, leading to massive traffic jams in Lutyen’s Delhi.

The police didn’t want to take any chances as TMC MPs had earlier taken them by surprise and gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s office and residence.

“They were scared that we might rush to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a stone’s throw from the protest site,” said a Trinamool MP.

With the South Avenue entirely off limit for cars, many MPs were also not allowed to take their cars to their residence.

“We are pretesting at nine locations in West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. We condemn atrocities in the name of notebandi and the conspiracy in the name of investigation,” said TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien.

Sources said that cops at the Tughlaq Road police station also asked some journalists if they have any inside information about the possible movement of these MPs. Blocking the traffic was aimed at stopping MPs going out in their vehicles.

Protesting against Trinamool’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandoipahyay’s arrest, last week, these MPs came in cars and gathered in front of the PMO and started shouting slogans. Earlier, they surprised the cops and protested in front of the PM’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Besides a heavy presence of personnel at both ends of the South Avenue, officials were also seen near the protest site to keep a watch on the MPs.

The TMC will continue its dharna for another two days.

“To avoid any inconvenience to the commuters the stretch was closed for an hour. Roads around the Parliament street were also closed in phases,” a traffic official said.