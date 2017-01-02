Traffic fines on New Year eve double than last year

The traffic violations on the New Year’s Eve doubled this year, with the total number of prosecutions going up from 6,486 on December 31 in 2015 to 13,260 in 2016.

The Delhi Traffic Police conducted an overnight drive on the night of December 31, and the violators were prosecuted at pickets set up across the city. Apart from the fines under the Motor Vehicle Act (1988), many drivers also lost their driving licences for at least three months under the Supreme Court order.

Traffic police said of the total 13,260 challans this time, the maximum were issued for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet. Data shared by the police showed that 4,022 traffic tickets were issued to two-wheeler riders and pillions for not wearing helmets, as compared to just 730 last year.

Offences such as lane violations and triple riding also witnessed a spike. From 148 challans last year, the figures soared to 789 this time for improper lane driving. For riding triple too, the police fined 414 riders, whereas in the previous year no challans were issued under this head.

Other violations, including drunk driving and dangerous driving saw marginal variations. In December 2015, 887 drunk drivers were held, and in 2016, 889 drivers were caught driving in an inebriated state. This time 492, instead of 484 drivers were also booked for driving dangerously.

However, the challans for speeding saw a dip. Last year, 335 drivers were challaned for driving over the prescribed speed limit, but this time the figure was only 78.

Traffic officials said that all the party hubs were targeted to ensure that the roads are safe for commuters.

“The aim was to make the roads safe for the New Year. We are all for people celebrating the coming of the New Year but drinking and taking on the wheel, and putting your and other people’s lives at risk is something we will not tolerate,” said joint commissioner of police (traffic) Garima Bhatnagar.

More than 2,423 traffic officials were deployed for the special drive and 13 cameras, 11 interceptors, and 149 alcometers were used for the drive.