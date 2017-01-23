Traffic police moot music therapy to tame traffic violators

Lessons on road safety could soon be music to the ears of traffic offenders.

The Delhi Traffic Police is planning to include music therapy in its one-day training programme for traffic rule violators.

For certain traffic offences like drunken driving, red light jumping, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, driving without licence, the offenders are issued court challans. After paying the challan in a court, it is mandatory for them to attend a daylong training programme before they can get back their documents, said a senior traffic police officer.

In order to update the training programme, the traffic police are working to include songs, which will be played during the one-day training session so that they are able to engage in a better way with the offenders.

“We are planning to include patriotic songs, bhajans, prayer songs and songs with good emotional value, along with the educational part. These will be played during the training time,” the officer said.

The remedial classes take place at the Delhi Traffic Police headquarters in Todapur in west Delhi and in order to ensure that the offenders also get “creative satisfaction” along with some training, police are mulling on including Bollywood songs that have a positive message as well.

“It is being done so that the traffic offenders feel that they are being trained as well as getting some kind of satisfaction. The songs that will be played will give them more space to accept the training part and will make them more receptive and inclined towards the lessons being imparted,” the officer said.

A proposal has been mooted in this regard and soon a tender will be floated for procurement of music systems and related components, said the officer.

It is felt that the addition of songs, although played only in audio format, will help the traffic offenders imbibe lessons of road safety properly, officials claimed.