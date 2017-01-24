 Train services affected as dense fog returns to Delhi, rain likely on Republic Day | delhi | Hindustan Times
Train services affected as dense fog returns to Delhi, rain likely on Republic Day

delhi Updated: Jan 24, 2017
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Trains were delayed due to fog at Tilak Bridge railway station in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

At least 25 trains were reported running late, nine others were rescheduled and one was cancelled as a thick blanket of fog returned to Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Flight services were largely unaffected but 11 international flights and nine domestic flights were delayed at Delhi’s IGI airport on Tuesday morning, reports ANI.

The minimum and maximum temperature through the day is predicted to hover between 10 degrees and 25 degrees, three degrees above the season’s average. Monday had been relatively clearer and warmer, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.4 degrees, while the maximum was 23.8 degrees, also three degrees above normal.

According to the weather department, light rain is expected to hit the city on Wednesday and the minimum temperature will rise four notches. Cold winds and rainfall is expected on Thursday, January 26, which could disrupt Republic Day celebrations in the capital.

