Two arrested for printing, circulating fake new notes

Delhi Police have arrested two persons — a mobile technician and a computer expert — for allegedly printing fake currency notes using high quality printers, design software and scanners and then pushing them into the market.

The police have recovered Rs 6 lakh in fake new notes from the suspects. In the last 20 days, the men reportedly spent Rs 45,000 of the fake currency.

The men — Ashish and Krishan — reportedly spent a month to get a replica of the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 rupee notes. They looked for the finest paper in the market, the best ink and purchased the latest scanner and printer for the purpose.

“They kept the stacks of printed notes at home and then started spending them one by one. They mostly used them at weekly markets to buy household goods, shoes and clothes and to buy groceries. They even paid their debts and lent some money on interest as well,” a police source said.

Sources said that a year ago, the duo also printed fake Rs 100 rupee notes in a similar manner but never got caught.

They spent over six hours every day mixing various inks together to get the exact colour of the notes and another six hours to get the design right.

“While Krishan is an expert in computer software, Ashish is very good with hardware. Ashish used to fetch all the raw material, including the ink and paper from different areas, and give it to Krishan who is a master at corel designing,” DCP (west), Surender Kumar said.

After the men managed to successfully duplicate the notes, they started printing and made notes for over 7 lakh. They then started spending the money.

The matter came to light after the police received an input about fake currency being circulated in the market. “Secret informers were deployed, criminal intelligence collected and ground verification was done. With the help of technical surveillance it was revealed that a syndicate was operating in the area of Uttam Nagar and Dwarka and that they will be trading the money for 50 percent profit. A trap was laid and the arrests were made,” Kumar said.