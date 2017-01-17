Two girls in YouTube kissing prank video knew about it, but unaware it’d be put online: Police

Two girls who were in the “prank” video made by “crazy Sumit” and his associates, were questioned by police and they said they knew about the prank but were unaware it will be uploaded on the Internet.

The two girls, who are from Gurgaon and Delhi, joined the probe yesterday and were questioned at their respective homes, said a senior police officer.

Their family members visited the Crime Branch office at Kamla Market and were told the statements of the two girls were to be recorded and the police team later visited their homes for the purpose, he said.

The girls said they were in the know of what was being done and recorded but they didn’t know the video will be uploaded on the Internet, he said.

Read | YouTube ‘kissing prankster’ claims women seen in videos were his friends

20-year-old Sumit Kumar Singh, who runs the YouTube channel in the name of “Crazy Sumit”, and Satyajeet Kadian (25) were apprehend last week from Gurugram in connection with the video where the former could be seen randomly kissing girls and running away.

A case was registered against Sumit under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act following outrage over the clip.

With the girls saying that they knew what was going to be filmed, police will now be seeking legal opinion in the matter to understand whether the sections need to be changed, said the officer.

Meanwhile, Sumit and Satyajeet are likely to be questioned tomorrow in the matter again, he said.